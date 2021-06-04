Travis Barker and His Kids Take Major Step With Kourtney Kardashian's Post-'KUWTK' Plans

✖

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be coming to an end with next week's series finale, but the Kardashian-Jenner family's upcoming Hulu show will reportedly follow the famous family as they move forward in their careers and relationships. While much of the new show still remains under wraps, Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker and his children will be part of the new project, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly Thursday.

The Kardashian family announced in September that their long-running E! reality show would be coming to a close in 2021, and shortly after, Hulu announced the reality stars had signed a multiyear deal to create new content for the streaming service. It makes sense that Barker would be a part of that project, as the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney first went public with their relationship in February.

The two have been blending their families on trips and group hangs, as the Poosh founder is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and the musician shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker and Moakler had their own reality TV experience with Meet the Barkers, which followed their tumultuous four-year marriage, which ended in 2008.

Moakler has been a vocal critic of her ex's relationship with Kourtney, telling Us Weekly in May that the reality personality is "putting a wedge" in her relationship with her kids. "The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," she said. "They're going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. ...I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother."

Moakler's kids have spoken out against their mother on social media lately, with Alabama writing on Instagram that the former pageant queen has "never completely been in [her] life" and she was "done keeping it a secret." Landon also revealed on TikTok that Moakler wasn’t "in [their] lives like" Barker was.

Moakler also accused Barker of hooking up with Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, back before they divorced in 2008, which Kim denied on Instagram. Writing she had never been more than friends with Barker, the KKW Beauty founder called Moakler's comments a "false narrative," writing, "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."