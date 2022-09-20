Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment While Posing in Lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian shut down an Instagram user who asked if she was pregnant just because of the way she positioned her hand in a lingerie photo published Sunday. Kardashian, 43, posed in front of a makeup mirror, wearing brown lingerie for a Lemme photoshoot. Lemme is a new vitamin and supplement brand the Poosh founder announced earlier this month.

Kardashian's Instagram post included several behind-the-scenes photos from the photoshoot, including one picture where she held her hand over her stomach. This led more than one user to theorize that she was pregnant. "Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant," one person wrote, notes PEOPLE. "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body," Kardashian quickly replied.

Many other users praised Kardashian for posting an apparently unfiltered photo. Kardashian and her sisters are frequently criticized for editing their pictures, but these photos appeared to be completely free of digital editing. "This is the most real I have ever seen a Kardashian... #respect girl you are baddddd to the bone," one person wrote. "The one thing I LOVE about this is that she didn't over-edit herself! Looks flawless naturally," another commented.

The Kardashians star also shut down pregnancy speculators in May 2020. After she published a photo of herself lounging in a bikini, one fan wrote "She's pregnant" in all capital letters. "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kardashian replied. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Although Kardashian is not pregnant now, she and her husband, drummer Travis Barker, are reportedly interested in expanding their blended family. A source told PEOPLE in April they "decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months" and started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process last year. "It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been," the insider said. "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby." Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick are parents to Penelope, 10, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12. Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, are parents to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Kardashian also published the finished photos from her new Lemme photoshoot. Kardashian announced the project on Sept. 12. It is a new vitamin and supplement brand with "innovative science-backed formulations that are delicious, clean and packaged in 100% post-consumer-recycled materials," according to the company. There will be three vitamin varieties, available for $30 each. The products will be available to order at LemmeLive.com on Sept. 27.