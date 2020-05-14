Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Fan Claims She's Expecting Again

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with her body after giving birth when a follower rudely surmised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant. The reality star, 41, posed for a series of photos in her bikini that she shared to Instagram Wednesday, including one shot in which she is seen lying down in profile reading a book.

One fan commented excitedly on the photos, "SHE'S PREGNANT." But Kardashian was quick to shut them down. "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she responded. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kardashian is mom to three children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — but did discuss the possibility of freezing her eggs in a 2018 episode of KUWTK. "What if I do [want kids], though," she asked her sisters at the time. "I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance, like, sitting there?" Despite that brief self-inquiry, Kardashian has shown no sign of trying to get pregnant in recent days.

Kourtney isn't the only member of the KarJenner family to clap back at pregnancy rumors this week. Sister Khloé Kardashian was quick to criticize "sick" rumors that she was expecting another child with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter True. Khloé wrote on Twitter Wednesday, "I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

She continued of the messages she had received based on the rumors, "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. ...Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."