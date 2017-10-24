Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Comments

Kourtney Kardashian is taking to Twitter to respond to the comments she made about expecting her fourth child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star explained that her comments about being pregnant were “taken out of context,” and that it’s not true.

I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 24, 2017

“I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Hide Sister’s Rumored Baby Bump in New Instagram

“The interviewer asked me ‘What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?’ and my answer was…’I’ve heard that I am pregnant.’”

The interviewer asked me “What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?” and my answer was…”I’ve heard that I am pregnant.” — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 24, 2017

Even if the mother of three was pregnant, she has spoken out in the past about not wanting to have another child while being a reality star.

When asked if she had any regrets about sharing certain aspects of her life on TV, Kardashian said, “The first thing that comes to mind is sharing the birth of my kids on the show. But you live and learn. If I started to think of regrets, I would probably go crazy.”

More: Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Fans ‘Sweet Dreams’ With Snapshot From Bed

Kardashian is already mother to three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. She shares the kids with her ex Scott Disick.

While Kourtney may not be pregnant, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are all reportedly expecting. As for Kim, she is the only one of the three to officially confirm her plans to expand her family. While she is expecting more children, she will be doing so via surrogate. Learn more here.