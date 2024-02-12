King Charles Breaks His Silence Over Cancer Diagnosis

The King said the support he has received from the public is 'the greatest comfort and encouragement' amid his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles III has spoken out for the first time since it was revealed he is battling cancer. Five days after Buckingham Palace confirmed the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" amid his recent hospitalization, Charles, in a message shared late Saturday night, thanked his supporters for the "many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the King wrote in a letter printed on letterhead that read "Sandringham House," the name of the monarch's country home in Norfolk, England. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

His Majesty, who shared the statement on the Royal family's Instagram page and signed it "Charles R," continued, "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

The statement marked Charles' first since Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, just a week after he left the London Clinic, where he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate on Jan. 26. In a statement, the palace explained that "during The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." It added that Charles "has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments" and he "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The palace did not share further details of the king's diagnosis, including the type of cancer he is battling and what stage it was at. However, Rishi Sunak, Britain's prime minister, said Tuesday that the cancer was "caught early."

Following news of his diagnosis, Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, returned to the UK from California to be at his father's side. He reportedly traveled to Clarence House, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live in London, and had a brief private meeting with his father. According to The Sun, he departed London after just 24 hours. Charles' eldest, Prince William, has also show his support for this father, sharing a message of gratitude for the public's support of both his wife, who also recently underwent surgery, and his father, sharing, "it means a great deal to us all."

As for how Charles is doing? His wife told an air ambulance worker during a public appearance at a charity concert at England's Salisbury Cathedral, per The Telegraph, that he is "doing extremely well under the circumstances." The king even made his first public appearance since his diagnosis on Sunday when he attended church alongside his wife.