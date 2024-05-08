Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks 'Overcoming Your Past' With Before and After Pics

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is embracing "self-love" as she shows off just how much she's grown and changed throughout the most difficult years. The 32-year-old star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup took to her Instagram account Tuesday to celebrate everything she's overcome with a photo of herself present day juxtaposed with a photo of her in 2009.

The photo of Blanchard at age 18 shows her in a wheelchair, holding a stuffed animal outside of the hospital, while the present-day photo shows her sporting her new blonde hair post-rhinoplasty. "There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past," Blanchard wrote, hashtagging "#selflove" in the caption.

The subject of Hulu's The Act and Max's Mommy Dead and Dearest shared the same photos to her TikTok account while raising awareness for Munchausen by Proxy, of which she was a victim as a child via her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The video, which was set to "Scars to Your Beautiful" was captioned, "Stay positive, there is always hope."

The Louisiana resident was released from prison in December eight years after she pleaded guilty to her role in the murder of her mom. (Blanchard's ex, Nicholas Godejohn, is currently serving his life sentence in prison for killing her mother.) Since her release from prison, Blanchard has gone through plenty of changes, divorcing husband Ryan Anderson following their 2022 prison wedding and rekindling her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

"I think with our history, we've always had a very close connection," Blanchard told Entertainment Tonight last week. "Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we're just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I'm going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life."

Blanchard is also recovering from a recent rhinoplasty procedure, telling E! News on May 1, "Oh, gosh. I wish someone would have told me how much pain it was," she said. "But I'm very proud of my new nose. I love my new nose." She continued, "It's subtle. I still look like me. But it's definitely given me self-confidence." All of Blanchard's post-prison ventures will be shown in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which debuts in June.