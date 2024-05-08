Tom Cruise Poses With His Son Connor and Daughter Bella in Very Rare Photo

Tom Cruise might be, arguably, the biggest movie star on the planet, but he's a dad first. Recently, a rare photo emerged of the Mission: Impossible star posing with his son Connor, 29, and daughter Bella, 31, while taking in a hockey game in December.

In his first public outing with his adult children in almost 15 years, Cruise, 61, and his kids took in a Tampa Bay Lightning game, cheering on the team as they faced off against the Florida Panthers. In addition to the A-list dad and his kids, former NFL player Derrick Brooks also appears in the photo. Click here to check it out at E! News.

Notably, Connor keeps his online presence to a minimum, with most of what he shares being images he snaps from his many adventures around the world. Many of which appear to involve deep-sea fishing. Connor also has a separate Instagram page titled Connor's Meatshack, where he shares photos of "wagyu, brisket, burgers, chicken, and ribs on chars, flats and smokers." As for Bella, her online presence is mainly reserved for her art.

Connor and Bella are the adopted children of Cruise and Nicole Kidman. The couple married in 1990, and were together for more than a decade, eventually divorcing in 2001. Cruise had previously been married to actress Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), and after divorcing Kidman he went on to date Penelope Cruz for a few years.

The Golden Globe winner then dated Katie Holmes, with whom he shares one daughter, Suri born in 2005. Cruise and Holmes married in 2006 and were together for roughly six years before Holmes filed for divorce.

After her divorce from Cruise, Kidman secretly dated Lenny Kravitz, whom she revealed years later she'd been engaged to. She eventually began dating fellow Australian, and country music superstar, Keith Urban. The pair married in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010).