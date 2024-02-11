TV Host Called 'Vile' Over Claim Prince Harry Drama 'Contributed' to King Charles' Cancer

While it shouldn't be a surprise at this point, there are disgusting suggestions that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be blamed for the situation.

A guest on the U.K.'s right-wing news network GB News created controversy recently by floating the idea that the ongoing drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "contributed" to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

"Could the stress of having to sort out the Harry situation over the last two years have contributed to his illness? Because we know that stress does contribute to illness," Mike Parry said during an appearance on Tuesday. "Stress can give you heart attacks, stress can give you nervous conditions, and I believe that if you ask top doctors they'll say yes, it could be responsible for at least enhancing the King's anxiety and that anxiety in itself might have worked its way physically into his body."

He also adds that King Charles could also be struggling with loneliness in the face of his diagnosis, compounding the issues. It's a lot of speculation and a lot of reaching to involve Prince Harry and Markle in the situation.

One guest called out Parry for his comments, hitting back almost immediately. "I don't think there's any medical evidence of that whatsoever," they said. "There's no way that cancer could be psychosomatic or caused by stress, there's no evidence whatsoever to that."

"Well there's not, but doctors talk about it all the time. It doesn't necessarily make it right but it doesn't wipe it out altogether," Parry responded. "The more you worry about things in life, the more you inherit medical conditions, without a shadow of the doubt."

As had to be expected, Parry was lambasted on social media. "Bloody hell so Prince Harry and Meghan caused King Charles cancer?? How ridiculous to suggest that 'stress' causes cancer! There are actually ppl who listen to this? So all the stress King Charles self-inflicted on his own life didn't cause him cancer but Harry and Meghan did?," one critic wrote, according to Metro. "What a deeply unpleasant man," another added.

Prince Harry recently visited his father after the cancer diagnosis was revealed early in the week. He didn't spend too much time, but it was one of the first times they met up since the drama started.