50 Cent Sues Ex for Defamation After Rape and Abuse Accusations

Rapper 50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez for defamation after she accused him of sexual assault and abuse. Narvaez and was with the rapper – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – from 2011 to 2013, and they have been fighting for custody of their son, Sire. In a new lawsuit obtained by Us Weekly, Jackson is coming after Narvaez for accusations she made on Instagram in early March.

The dispute between Jackson and Narvaez began with the legal fallout surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs, as a lawsuit against Combs named Narvaez as a sex worker in Combs' employ. Narvaez denied this outright on Instagram, but according to Us Weekly it was that lawsuit which prompted Jackson to seek full custody of his son. Narvaez, meanwhile, posted her allegations against Jackson on Instagram, accusing him of "raping me and physically abusing me." In his new lawsuit, Jackson denies that abuse and seeks repayment for the damage he says Narvaez has done to his reputation.

"The Defamatory Post contains false and malicious statements of fact that expose Jackson to hatred, contempt, or aversion, or induce an evil or unsavory opinion of Jackson, in the minds of the public," the lawsuit reads. It also says that Narvaez's post was a "purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson's commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son."

Jackson and his lawyers are seeking to "vindicate his rights and protect his reputation," and hope to be awarded punitive damages for the "severe harm" they say has been inflicted on Jacksons' reputation. They wrote that Jackson has already been "subjected to extensive public ridicule, hatred and contempt," and that "Jackson has suffered, and will continue to suffer, substantial damages, to which he is entitled to recover in an amount to be determined at trial."

When Narvaez first made her Instagram post, a rep for Jackson denied her "false and baseless accusations" in a statement to the press. This week, Narvaez and her reps have not responded to requests for comment from other news outlets.

This is not the first time Jackson has gone to court over parental rights and obligations. The 48-year-old rapper has another son, Marquise, born in 1996 to his then-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins. The two have gone to court and have argued publicly on social media over the years. In an Instagram Live stream in 2020, Jackson claimed he had paid over $1 million in child support for Marquise but complained that he was still "entitled." He called their relationship a "sad situation."