Prince William Is Reportedly Angry Over Rumor Related to Kate Middleton's Abdominal Surgery

William is reportedly especially furious since the rumor is related to his mother, Princess Diana.

With Kate Middleton announcing she was undergoing abdominal surgery, as well as avoiding public appearances until after Easter, the rumor mill has taken off with all sorts of wild speculation.

However, the speculation has taken a turn that Prince William is reportedly very displeased with. According to In Touch Weekly, a palace insider claimed that William is furious at the rumors that Kate allegedly has an eating disorder, particularly the same one as his mother, Princess Diana.

"William gets angry when people say Kate has an eating disorder," they said. "Of course, it worries him that people think that, but it's also a sensitive topic given what his mother went through."

Diana had bulimia, a dangerous and life-threatening eating disorder where one binges and then purges food. Nevertheless, Diana was also open about the struggles she faced with her health. Despite previous rumors, Kate has never stated that she suffers from an eating disorder.

Despite the many theories about Kate's procedure being a tummy tuck, a hysterectomy, or even some kind of illness, palace officials are assuring the public that her condition is not life-threatening.

Still, there is some cause for concern. "She pushes herself so hard and she's only human," a source told In Touch. There is reportedly talk that she told William she's been in pain for months. "The palace is worried."

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery the previous day at the London Clinic hospital. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," read the announcement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The palace has offered scant additional details other than the operation was not cancer-related. A source told In Touch that Kate and William are "adamant" about keeping her medical information private.

"Kate and William would've preferred to keep the surgery quiet but felt the public should know why she'll be out of the spotlight the next few months," the source said. "People think the royals are being very coy, and they're worried there's something very serious going on."