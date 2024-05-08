Kate Hudson's Estranged Dad Bill Speaks out About Family 'Rift'

Kate and Oliver Hudson's estranged father, Bill Hudson, is happy to be reconciling with his children. The 74-year-old ex-husband of Goldie Hawn opened up to Us Weekly about "healing" the "rift" in their family shortly after Kate revealed on CBS Sunday Morning that her paternal relationship was "warming up."

Bill, who was married to Hawn from 1976 to 1982, has been slammed over the years for abandoning the Almost Famous star, 45, and her brother, 47. (Bill is also dad to Emily, 42, and Zachary, 38, with his late ex-wife, Cindy Williams, and 18-year-old Lalania with ex Caroline Graham.) Now, Bill said he and his older kids are "letting things take their course," noting, "All families have rifts. It's nice that our rift is healing."

After "years of ups and downs," with Kate and Oliver, Bill said there is "no pressure" to repair their relationship quickly. "We're just letting it be what it will be. Because no one is pushing it, there's no turmoil or issues," he said, adding, "A lot went down, and we aren't revisiting it. No one wants to rehash the past. You can't move forward if all you're doing is analyzing the past. We're in the present."

Kate recently shared the latest update on her connection with her father on CBS Sunday Morning, saying that she doesn't "really have" a relationship with him currently but that it's "warming up." She added, "There's warming up with this all happening. But it'll be whatever it will be, you know? I have no expectation of that with my father. I just want him to be happy."

In January, Oliver and Kate revealed they've started mending fences with their half-siblings as well, with the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress saying on their Sibling Revelry podcast, "I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.'" She added of reaching out to one of her sisters, "I got on the phone with [her], and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. She even said it. We start now. We start now."