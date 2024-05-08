Kate Beckinsale Sends Pointed Message to Haters While Dressed as an Old Man: 'New Deal'

Beckinsale donned an old Halloween costume and told her critics that's 'all you're getting' from now on.

Kate Beckinsdale is not here for the haters, and she's making herself clear. Taking to Instagram dressed as an old man, the actress sent her critics a pointed message that they're just going to have to "deal" with her how she is.

Donning a costume she first shared last Halloween, Beckinslae shared a number of posts of herself in a bald old man mask while sporting a white tuxedo. "New deal. This is all you're getting," she wrote in the caption on one of the posts. "Hope it is less triggering and more what you consider age appropriate. Sayonara b—."

The new posts come after the Underworld star previously opened up about experiencing "severe anxiety" around aging while sharing two clips, one throwback and one from a recent public appearance, which she noted are "20 years apart."

"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," Beckinsale wrote in a post, according to PEOPLE. "Every time I post anything – and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 – I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."

Beckinsale went on to assert that she does not "do any of those things" she was accused of. "I'm posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn't going to stop," she wrote. "But I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I'm obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying."

"Please stop now," the actress concluded her post.