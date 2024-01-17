King Charles to Undergo Hospitalization

The king will undergo a "minimally invasive procedure" next week that will take him out of the public eye for a while.

King Charles III is planning a trip to the hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace announced the scheduled hospitalization on Wednesday amid the news of Kate Middleton's extended hospitalization. Palace officials noted that the king's condition is "benign."

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," read a statement from the monarchy. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure." The king will reportedly postpone all of his upcoming public engagements after the procedure to give him time to recover, but the statement did not specify how long he would be out of commission.

This news came on the same day as the news of an unexpectedly long absence for Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Kensington Palace announced that she went into The London Clinic on Tuesday for a "planned abdominal surgery" which was successful, but her recovery may take time. She has postponed all of her public engagements through Easter, and Prince William has postponed his engagements for at least the next two weeks.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Middleton's condition is hard to speculate about with so few details, but in the king's case, an "enlarged prostate" typically refers to benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH. According to WebMD, this is a common condition in older men that causes frequent urination or discomfort when urinating, among other symptoms. It may be caused by natural hormonal changes, and it can often be treated with lifestyle changes including exercises and dietary changes. In some cases it may require medication, and in extreme cases it may require a "minimally invasive" procedure to remove part of the prostate.

Details on either the king or Middleton's conditions are at a minimum, and the royal family's focus on privacy means that we likely won't hear much about their recovery going forward. For now, we know that King Charles, Prince William and Middleton will all stay out of the public eye for a few weeks.