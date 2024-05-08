Hilary Duff Snuggles up With Newborn Baby Townes in Sweet Photo

Hilary Duff just can't get enough of her newborn daughter Townes Meadow Bair. After welcoming her baby girl with husband Matthew Koma on May 3, sharing the big news of her family's expansion Tuesday, the Disney Channel alum returned to social media to share an adorable image of herself cuddling little Townes.

"Townsie gahhh," the Lizzie McGuire alum, 36, wrote above the image, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. In the sweet photo, the proud mom can be seen cradling her newborn daughter, who is sound asleep on her dress while dressed in a green mermaid themed onesie. You can view the image here.

Duff shared the sweet photo just hours after announcing the birth of her daughter. Sharing a gallery of black-and-white images from her water birth, the How I Met Your Father star wrote, "Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long... She was perfecting those Cheeks!" In the post, Duff shared that her daughter was born on Friday, May 3, adding, "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

The arrival of Townes made Duff a mom of four. The infant joins the actress and Koma's two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks, 4. Duff is also mom to 11-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She and Koma, who tied the knot in 2019, announced they were expecting back in December as the actress shared their 2023 family Christmas card. Speaking with Us Weekly in May 2019 following their engagement and the birth of their oldest, Duff shared that parenting with Koma brought them "even closer" together, the actress telling the outlet, "I think having a baby definitely brought us even closer together and we feel happier and more in love than ever... We are looking forward to our long future together."

While Duff is head over heels in love with her newborn, it seems more babies aren't currently in the plans. In March, Koma revealed that he had a vasectomy, with Duff in April joking that "4 kids is a truly wild choice." At the time, the actress also praised Koma, writing, "this only works because of you."