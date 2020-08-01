Kim Kardashian Reportedly Told Kanye West Their 'Marriage Is Over' During Wyoming Trip

✖

Though Kim Kardashian recently reunited with husband Kanye West at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, it appears their future isn't looking so great. While West's behavior has become noticeably erratic in recent weeks, causing tension between him and the rest of the Kardashian clan, a source said that Kardashian told him it was "over" between them.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the source revealed that Kardashian "feels that she has tried everything" with West. "She isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye. She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye." They added that the 2020 presidential hopeful still wants to work on the marriage, but hasn't taken any steps to repair their fractured relationship.

"He doesn't seem to get what she is saying," the source added. "He hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change. Kim is very torn. The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers."

Rumors of divorce started surfacing after West held a campaign rally in South Carolina earlier in July, where he not only claimed that Harriet Tubman didn't actually free slaves, he divulged quite a bit of personal information about his marriage. Including the fact that he and Kardashian considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child. There had also been quite a few prior reports that Kardashian had long considered divorcing West, but refrained from doing so due to their children and her wish to keep their family intact.

Kardashian had returned to her home to Los Angeles, California on Tuesday following the reunion. West had previously fled to his ranch in Cody after a lengthy tirade on Twitter, where he accused both his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to lock him up, much like he claimed NBC did to Bill Cosby. He later penned a lengthy apology to her via his Twitter account. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West tweeted on Saturday. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."