Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Torn' Over Divorcing Kanye West After Wyoming Trip

The future of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship remains in limbo following the fallout from West's controversial presidential campaign rally and Twitter rant. As the couple reunited for the first time Monday in Cody, Wyoming, talk of divorce is still on the table. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly "torn" over the possibility of ending her marriage.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source claimed that Kardashian "is torn," as the "last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids." She and West are parents to North, 7, Saint 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14-months. While Kardashian knows that "she will be fine financially" should she choose to end her marriage, "her concerns are the kids and the partnership."

Although reports of divorce only surfaced following West's campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this month, during which revealed that he and Kardashian considered having an abortion, trouble has reportedly been brewing in their relationship for some time. According to multiple reports, Kardashian has long considered divorcing West, though she has refrained from doing so due to their children and her wish to keep their family intact. Now, however, things seem to have reached a breaking point, with PEOPLE's source explaining that she "feels that she has tried everything."

"She isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye. She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye," the source alleged, adding that West is much more reluctant. "He doesn't seem to get what she is saying. He hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change."

Earlier in the week, a separate source had told the outlet that Kardashian "feels trapped" in her relationship, explaining that "she loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life, but she doesn't know what to do." As Kardashian returned home to Los Angeles following her trip to Wyoming for a reunion that ended with her in tears, another source said that Kardashian "knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now." That source added that "it's honestly not healthy for the kids."

According to the first source, at this point, Kardashian is "moving towards a divorce," though it remains unclear "if she will actually sign papers." The couple became engaged in June of 2013, four months after welcoming daughter North. They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held in Florence, Italy in May of 2014.