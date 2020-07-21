Kim Kardashian and Her Family Reportedly Think Kanye West 'Crossed a Line'

Kim Kardashian has stood beside husband Kanye West through plenty of controversies in the past, but a source close to the Kardashians told Us Weekly Tuesday that the family thinks he "really crossed a line" by revealing private family details at his South Caroline rally Sunday and on Twitter Monday.

"She’s tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public," the source said. "She feels helpless at this point."

During the rally for his makeshift presidential campaign, West shared details from a conversation he said he had with Kardashian when they first found she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, now 7. "We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," he said. "You know, these pills, you take it and it’s a wrap, the baby’s gone."

He also went on to claim that abolitionist Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves," and talked haphazardly about Bill Cosby, guns, abortion and Michael Jackson. Monday night, after failing to turn in any of the required petition signatures to actually end up on the South Carolina ballot, he went on a since-deleted Twitter rant in which he talked negatively about Kardashian, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble and actor Shia LaBeouf while continuing to make claims about Cosby.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West tweeted Monday. "If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why." The tweets have since been deleted, and the Kardashians have yet to speak out publicly.

West revealed after his heavily-publicized 2016 breakdown that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which he said in an interview with Big Boy, was "not a disability, it’s a superpower." Kardashian told Vogue in May 2019 of handling her husband's diagnosis, "It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

Kardashian added that at the time, West was not using medication to treat his bipolar while also speaking out about the accusations she faces when he does have a public episode. "I think some of the hurtful things that I read online: ‘What is she doing? She’s not stopping him…’ Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong," she said. "Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation."