Kim Kardashian Sparks More Rumors by Attending Kanye West's Listening Event for Second Time

Since Kanye West did not release his album Donda after his listening party in July, the rapper is hosting another event two weeks later at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta ahead of the second release date, Friday. His estranged wife Kim Kardashian West and their children attended the first event, and they are back in Atlanta for the second listening party on Thursday. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage.

Before the event, Kardashian confirmed she was going by posting a photo of the Balenciaga outfit she planned to wear. West is friends with Balenciaga art director, Demna Gvasalia, who also served as the listening party's creative director. Kardashian also brought along KKW chief marketing office Tracy Romulus, sources told TMZ. Although Kardashian's ongoing support for West's creative endeavors might make it seem as if their divorce is no longer happening, a source told TMZ this is not the case. The divorce will still happen, but Kardashian is continuing to support West.

The West kids are now in the audience! #DONDA pic.twitter.com/E9zCt4a0vi — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 6, 2021

Kardashian and their children - daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm - also attended the July 22 listening party. During that event, West played the album but did not speak to the crowd. He was supposed to release Donda the next day, but the album was postponed until Aug. 6. Between the two listening parties, West lived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to focus on finishing the album. West even confirmed the reports by sharing a photo of the bare room he was using as a bedroom. West also live-streamed from the room. Sources told The Blast West paid $150,000 a day to live there.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February after months of rumors that their relationship was in trouble. One song on Donda reportedly referenced the divorce. One track reportedly featured West repeatedly saying the line, "I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family," reports BuzzFeed News. Another song included a recording of West's late mother Donda saying, "No matter what, you never abandon your family."

Their divorce was a major topic during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finale in June. During their marriage, they split time between California and West's ranch in Wyoming. At first, Kardashian was fine with this arrangement, but when she turned 40, she realized that she did not want to live in a different state with her husband. "No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, 'That's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want," she said.

Before the listening party, a source told PEOPLE that West "accepted" that Kardashian is seeking a divorce. "He wants the best for his kids," the source explained. "He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."