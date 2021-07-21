Kanye West Returns to Instagram With Tribute to His and Kim Kardashian's Kids

✖

Kanye West is finally back on Instagram. According to Page Six, his first post back featured a carousel of photos. In the slideshow, West shared his tribute to his four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. He shares his four kids with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian announced their split earlier this year after almost seven years of marriage.

West posted a few close-up photos of himself wearing two Cuban link necklaces. The two pieces of jewelry were adorned with his children's names on them in Gothic lettering. That wasn't the only fashionable part of his ensemble. Page Six noted that he wore Saint Laurent leather pants, a Bottega Veneta jacket, Rick Owens sunglasses, Bottega Veneta boots, and Nike socks. The publication even pointed out that the rapper's look was on the pricier side, as the entire outfit totals more than $5,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

West's return to Instagram coincides with the release of his upcoming album, Donda. According to Pitchfork, the rapper previously teased that Donda (which was then referred to as Donda: With Child) would be released in July 2020. However, he did not release the album. He last released a studio album in 2019 with Jesus Is King. His Sunday Service choir then released Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day of the same year.

His latest Instagram post also comes months after it was reported that he and Kardashian had split. In February, Kardashian filed for divorce. The reality star later shared what led to their divorce during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The KKW Beauty mogul said that their decision to divorce wasn't one that they came to easily. She explained, "It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try."

Kardashian went on to say during the episode that she wouldn't be going into depth about their relationship on television. She added that she will always have love and respect for her ex, particularly as they share children together. The KUWTK star said, "I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."