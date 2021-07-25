Kanye West Reportedly Living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta While Finishing Album

✖

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while he finishes work on his new album, Donda. West held a massive album party at the Stadium Thursday night, sharing music from the upcoming album, which was supposed to be released on Friday. Donda, named for West's late mother, is now scheduled for release on Aug. 6.

Sources told TMZ West planned to stay in Atlanta at least through this weekend, meaning he will miss Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday. He has "literally moved into" the Atlanta stadium, TMZ reports. Spectators at the Atlanta United match on Saturday tweeted pictures of West in the crowd. He still wore the red outfit he wore on Thursday night, even including the face covering and black gloves.

West and his team reportedly created a studio space and living quarters for West, reports TMZ. They even brought in a private chef to cook for the rapper. West was "so inspired" by the crowd that attended his Thursday night event that he chose to stay in Atlanta to continue working on the album, TMZ reports. It is not clear if West is working on entirely new songs or if he is just putting on the final touches for the album before its new release date in two weeks.

The "Donda Listening Event" was strange in a way only West could arrange it. The event was supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night, but nothing happened at Mercedes-Benz Stadium until two hours later, reports Billboard. West came out while the music began playing, but did not say a word. The album features collaborations with Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby. The last track West played also featured Jay-Z in a very brief cameo.

There was one song in which West rapped about losing his family. This might have been a reference to his divorce from Kim Kardashian West, with whom he shares four children - North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian and their children all attended the Donda event, with Kardashian even wearing a red jumpsuit that matched her estranged husband's outfit.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship was in trouble. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that West "accepted" that Kardashian wants a divorce and he still wants to play a major role in his children's lives. "Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce," the source explained. "For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though."

The source later said West "wants the best" for their children. "He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy," the source said. "They have been spending time together as a family."