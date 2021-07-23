Kim Kardashian and Kids Make Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's 'DONDA' Listening Party

✖

Kim Kardashian supported estranged husband Kanye West at his DONDA listening party Thursday night, bringing their kids to the event at the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kardashian, 40, brought daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, who were all spotted in the crowd for the release of West's 10th studio album. Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian was also seen in the audience.

Kardashian appeared to coordinate with West's red snowsuit look, rocking a red jumpsuit of her own complete with matching boots. In addition to his red snowsuit, West wore Yeezy 1020 boots and a stocking-like mask over his face. Other attendees at the listening party, which was livestreamed on Apple Music, were stars like Shaquille O'Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi and Jadakiss.

DONDA is named after West's late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications. The album is West's first since he and Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. Following months of divorce rumors, Kardashian moved forward with divorce proceedings in February.

The two have remained publicly supportive of each other and their four children. For Father's Day, Kardashian included West in a photo tribute that also featured her late father Robert Kardashian, her brother Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott. "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!" she captioned the Instagram post.

Since the spit, West has been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk. They were spotted together in June celebrating West's birthday in France. A source close to Kardashian revealed the reported romance does not bother her. "Kim knew that Kanye and Irina were dating," the insider told Us Weekly, adding that the Yeezy designer and model have “been quietly seeing each other for a couple of months."

Shayk previously dated actor Bradley Cooper but split in 2019 after four years together, welcoming daughter Lea De Seine together in the meantime. "Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley," the source continued, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "wouldn’t like" to see West move on with someone "who’s going to talk to the press." Shayk and West have a history of working together, teaming up for the 2010 "Power" music video and then two years later reuniting as Shayk walked in West’s Yeezy Paris Fashion Week.