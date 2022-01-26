Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye West’s Claim About a Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardashian is responding to her estranged husband Kanye West’s claims that she made a second sex tape with her ex, Ray J. Tuesday, the rapper alleged in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that he obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian and Ray J separate from the infamous sex tape that went public in 2007 and made Kardashian a controversial household name.

Kardashian’s rep told PEOPLE about the claims West made that a second tape doesn’t exist, only footage from the first. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the rep said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

West brought up the alleged second tape while talking about people who “intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you,” referencing Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live hosting appearance in October 2021, months after she filed for divorce in February 2021. During the episode of the sketch show, Kardashian kissed her now-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, during a skit about Aladdin while West said he watched from the audience.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’” West asked in the interview. “After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.” West claimed Kardashian cried when she saw the laptop he gave her, explaining, “You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kardashian has been open about how the original sex tape, which was filmed in 2003, has affected her life, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she didn’t know what she would tell daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, about the tape when the time came. “I mean, I have an idea, and I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them,” she added. “That’s all you can really be.”