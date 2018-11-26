Ray J Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Sex Tape, Revealing Details About Kris Jenner

Ray J spoke out about his former relationship with Kim Kardashian and went on to reveal details about Kris Jenner.

While speaking with Heat, the 36-year-old R&B artist explained that he believes his sex tape with Kim was instrumental in taking her from being a wardrobe assistant to his pop star sister Brandy into the A-list reality star she is today.

After trying to avoid questions about the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Ray J finally made a cryptic statement about whether Kim was “obsessed with fame.”

“I only did my part [in making her famous],” Ray J said. “As a man, I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent you can read between the lines.”

After the infamous sex tape leaked back in 2003, the rumors that circulated in the tabloids were stating that Kris Jenner was the one responsible for the adult footage hitting the Internet. The accusation was that the 61-year-old momager saw how Paris Hilton’s sex tape propelled her to new heights of stardom and wanted to use that formula to help her family rise to fame.

The Kardashian family vehemently denied such allegations and was awarded a $5 million settlement after filing suit against the porn company, according to Daily Mail.

While speaking about Kris Jenner, Ray J referred to her as “a real, true hustler.”

When speaking about his former relationship with Kim, “Sexy Can I” hitmaker Ray J said, “Kim was just a ball of energy, always someone who was ready to have a good time all the time.”

Ray J also dished on what was going through his mind at the time his sex tape with Kim hit the Internet.

“When it came out I was like ‘damn I’m done,’” said Ray J. “Whatever my sisters invited to they’re going to put in a note saying ‘Don’t bring Ray J!’”

Currently, Ray J is married to Princess Love, the star of reality show Love & Hip Hop.

Love addressed the sex tape by saying: “He didn’t do the Kim K sex tape while he was with me so I don’t care.”

[H/T Daily Mail, Heat]