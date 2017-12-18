Kim Kardashian on Infamous Sex Tape: ‘Don’t Be Ashamed’

Kim Kardashian isn’t ashamed of the sex tape that launched a brand.

During the mid-season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian convinced her mom and sisters to participate in a media training session “to get prepared” for tough interviews they may face in the future, and no topic was off limits, including the now infamous Kim Kardashian sex tape.

“So The Hollywood Reporter has called it ‘The Kardashian Decade: how a sex tape lead to a billion dollar brand,’” the leader said according to E News, bringing up a topic that momager Kris Jenner didn’t seem comfortable with.

“Kris, interestingly your eyes dropped when Jen got to the mention of the tape,” the other trainer noted, advising her to try to maintain eye contact.

Kim Kardashian, however, had her own sound advice regarding the topic, telling her mother “don’t be afraid!”

The training session went on to discuss other touchy topics, like Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi ad, Kris Jenner’s strained relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, and Rob Kardashian, who has been behaving erratically since his public breakup with Blac Chyna.

Keeping Up with the Kardasians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!