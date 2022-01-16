Kim Kardashian Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.

A source close to the mother of four tells the Daily Mail while there was some truth to Kanye’s story, they say Kim had a good reason for keeping him outside of her home. “Despite the many false things he says in the interview, it’s true that he was not allowed in when he showed up at the home recently,” the source said. “And that’s only because she has set boundaries around his ability to enter the home at any time he wants after several incidents.”

They continued adding that his cries of being denied parental rights are false. Kanye and Kim share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “However, security didn’t stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off. He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission. She has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.” The insider says the heightened boundaries “became necessary because there have been several incidents where her family, friends and staff have been left upset by his recent unannounced visits.”

They go further, asserting that Kardashian only wants the children to have a “strong relationship with both parents” and for her soon-to-be ex-husband to “respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them to have some predictability and consistency with their schedule.” She’s also upset that all of their post-marital problems have now been made public.

“Kim doesn’t want the drama. She wishes he would keep all of this private,” the insider said. “She’s upset that he’s chosen to go this route. Her goal has always been to protect the children – and Kanye when they were together. She’s never talked openly about their business or issues and always takes the high road. She has always been very protective of him.”