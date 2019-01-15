Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Will Explain Sex Tape to Kids Some Day

Don’t worry — Kim Kardashian has a plan for how she’ll explain her infamous sex tape to her children one day.

The mom of soon-to-be four appeared with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she said if the subject of her 2003 sex tape with Ray J ever comes up, she’ll try to be as honest as possible.

When asked by a caller what conversation the sisters are least looking forward to with their kids, Kardashian — who shares 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Chicago with Kanye West — addressed the elephant in the room.

“I mean, I think mine is obvious,” she said, although admitting, “I don’t know yet.”

“I mean, I have an idea,” she continued. “And I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them, and that’s all you can really be.”

The 38-year-old recently addressed the sex tape on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, telling her sister Kendall Jenner that she was high on ecstasy during the tape, but it’s not the only time she’s opened up about it. She and her family have spoken about the tape several times in public.

Just in October, during an interview with CNN’s Van Jones, Kardashian said that West had even been told not to date her because of the tape.

“We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in, like, 2006, 2007. Met him in, like, [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career,’” she recalled. “Everyone told him that.’”

As for Kourtney and Khloe’s responses to what they’re dreading having to explain to their kids one day, Kourtney cited any fights that aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians between herself and ex Scott Disick, who is the father of her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Meanwhile, Khloé, who shares 9-month-old True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, regretted the way she used to treat her mother, family matriarch Kris Jenner.

“From one thing watching the show that’s really great, because it’s like a mirror being held up to your face, but it’s also scary — just how I would speak to my mom in the earlier seasons,” Khloe said. “I love that I’ve grown and hopefully don’t talk to her like that anymore.”