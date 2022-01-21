Pete Davidson Calls Self ‘Diamond in the Trash’ in Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson acknowledged his glowing relationship with Kim Kardashian during his recent stand-up at the 9th annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert in New York City on Tuesday, saying that he’s managed to pull some of Hollywood’s most dazzling women by being “a diamond in the trash.”

Davidson’s dating life has long been news for some time as the Saturday Night Live comedian has been attached to various women, the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to name a few. His new relationship with the SKIMS founder has garnered much attention as cameras followed the couple on a few date nights and a trip to the Bahamas.

“There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” he said on Tuesday, per Us Weekly. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview,” he said.

He went on to compare himself to the movie Tropic Thunder, noting that he’s something like a DVD one might find in the discount bin at a local corner store. “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”

According to Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West, she and the comedian have grown a little too close in their relationship. “I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” Kanye recently told host Jason Lee in a Hollywood Unlocked interview, explaining why he felt security blocked him from entering her home. “And, that’s where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that.”

He continued, adding, “And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

The interview reportedly left the mother of four very upset with West. Sources say the model has established boundaries and Davidson hasn’t stepped foot inside her home yet. “She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters,” a source said at the time. “She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and always protected him,” they added. The insider shares the recent changes to security has less to do with her current romantic entanglements and more to do with establishing boundaries following their split. “Instead of showing up at any hour, unannounced at her home, she has asked for better communication from him and for visits to be scheduled in advance to give the kids a more predictable [schedule],”