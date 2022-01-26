Kim Kardashian Deletes Bikini Instagram Photo After Fans Accuse Her of Doctoring It

Kim Kardashian has been accused of doctoring photos on Instagram for years, but she usually brushes off the accusations and doesn’t respond. However, this week, she deleted a bikini picture after fans flooded the Instagram post with allegations of Photoshopping. The picture was taken during a Bahamas getaway with comedian Pete Davidson.

The image in question, published at The Daily Mail, shows Kardashian turning towards a camera as she walks away from it and flashing a peace sign. The picture shows Kardashian’s right leg looking oddly thinner than her left leg, and it is particularly noticeable at the knee. Fans instantly pointed out that the leg looked strange, so her initial post was filled with comments about it.

Kardashian later posted another collection of photos from The Bahamas, but did not include the bizarre picture. She also did not comment on the situation. “Long time no sea,” she wrote in the caption.

This was not the only controversy Kardashian faced this week. After her estranged husband Kanye West claimed there was a second sex tape starring Kardashian and Ray J, she had to issue a statement denying that. The first 2003 sex tape with Kardashian and Ray J went public in 2007 and played a role in making Kardashian a household name and controversy magnet.

Kardashian’s rep released a detailed statement to PEOPLE, insisting there is only one tape. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” her representative said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

West made the claim during the same interview with Hollywood Unlocked in which he talked about people who “intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you” in reference to a Saturday Night Live sketch from October 2021. During the episode she hosted, Kardashian and Davidson kissed in an Aladdin-inspired sketch while West was in the audience. West claimed that after he watched the sketch, he rushed to get a laptop from Ray J.

“I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning,” West said, adding that he gave the laptop to Kardashian, who cried. “You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used,” West said. “It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kardashian and West are parents to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. While Kardashian began dating Davidson, West started dating actress Julia Fox.