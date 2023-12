See the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Worst Photoshop Fails

The Kardashian and Jenner family has plenty of reasons to celebrate in 2023, including the continued success of the new Hulu series The Kardashians. Their fame comes with plenty of people who look to knock them down a peg, and their use of Photoshop makes that easy to do. Some of their photo edits are too obvious to ignore. On rare occasions, the Kardashians and Jenners will even respond to Photoshop allegations. While peculiar hands to warped backgrounds, the Kardashians and Jenner aren't immune to bungling photo edits. Scroll on for some of the biggest Kardashian family Photoshop fails.

Kendall Jenner's Elongated Hand All the money in the world and yet… pic.twitter.com/ciGnyZRszB — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 12, 2023 In one of the more curious editing fails that made headlines in 2023 was this slip-up by Kendall Jenner. In this image, posted in February 2023, The model's hand appears awkwardly longer than it should. Many called her out for the likely over-editing of the image that cursed this blunder. However, Jenner tried to downplay the moment, claiming that her hands just look like that sometimes. However, many of the family's haters were far from convinced — especially since the photo is now hidden or deleted from her Instagram profile.

Kim Kardashian's missing belly button Kim Kardashian shared a a series of poolside snaps in April 2022 that seemed normal at first glance. The first slide seemed mostly normal, despite an odd pose by Kardashian with her body turned. However, the other two images in the carousel were missing something: her belly button.

Warped Car One of the most bizarre instances of a Photoshop fail in Kardashian history was completely useless. In March, Kim Kardashian posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking in a parking lot towards the camera. While Kim looked normal, there was an oddly warped car in the back, suggesting she mirrored the photo for some unknown reason. "I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" Kardashian wrote on her website. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL." Some fans were still not convinced, since comparing the original photo with what Kardashian posted shows there are more changes than just mirroring the image. A wall behind her was red in the original photo and the color of her sweater was tweaked. Nope. A fan edited the original photo making it a mirror image and she cropped it and added a filter to match her Instagram aesthetic. Try again! pic.twitter.com/oUaqmmv15F — ♡ kylie j ♡ (@xKingKylizzl) March 27, 2018

The Photoshopped Wedding Photo When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in May 2014, they posted a photo of their first kiss as a married couple on Instagram. The couple was not going to let an imperfect photo out in the wild, especially because they had their hopes set on nearly perfect quality from famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, who West blasted for pulling out of the nuptials one day before the wedding. In 2014, West admitted they spent four days tweaking the kissing photo until it was just right. "Let me tell you something about that kiss photo that my girl put up … this was pissing my girl off during the honeymoon, she was exhausted because we worked on the photo so much because Annie Leibovitz pulled out right before the wedding. I think that she was, like, scared of the idea of celebrity," West explained in 2014. He continued, "Because Annie pulled out, I was like, 'Okay, I still want my wedding photos to look like Annie Leibovitz,' and we sat there and worked on that photo for, like, four days because the flowers were off-color." A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2014 at 7:58am PDT

Warped Edges Long before the bitter split between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, Chyna was still co-starring in photos with Kim Kardashian. In this Instagram photo from 2014, it looks like there was some tweaking done, because the door frame on the left side is warped. All Kardashian wrote in the caption was a praying hands emoji. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2014 at 6:20pm PST

Kim's 'Sixth Toe' A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:51am PDT In a photo shoot promoting a collaboration with Kylie Jenner for her fragrance collection, Kim Kardashian and her sister Jenner walk side-by-side wearing one-legged bodysuits. Kardashian donned mint green and Jenner wore lavender, which fans gushed over before noticing something extremely strange. Many fans zoomed in on Kardashian's left foot, which appeared to have six toes. "Am I tripping or does Kim have 6 toes? Someone explain, I'm so confused! I counted so many times," one Instagram user wrote.