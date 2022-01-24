Kanye West and Julia Fox Wear Matching Outfits in Red Carpet Debut

Kanye West and Julia Fox rocked a matching denim look as they made their red carpet debut Sunday at Paris Fashion Week. Posing together at Kenzo’s fashion show for the debut of the brand’s new creative director Nigo, the rapper and Uncut Gems actress coordinated their all-denim outfits, which they accessorized with black gloves.

Fox’s denim jacket, which featured structured cone detailing, was designed by Schiaparelli, according to WWD, and the actress also wore Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry’s own pair of jeans. “I took the pants off of his body, and he was very kind to let me wear them,” she told the outlet. West and Fox have been in the headlines since meeting on New Year’s Eve, but Fox said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that the attention doesn’t bother her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.” The actress continued, “Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me.”

Fox also detailed the recent dinner she and West spent time with stars including Madonna, Marilyn Manson and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown. “There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed,” she said. That same night West was named as a suspect in an alleged physical altercation in downtown L.A., but nothing has come of the report at this point.

Ye and Fox had an “instant connection” meeting less than a year after West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years in February 2021. Fox detailed their meeting in an essay for Interview magazine titled “Date Night,” writing, “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” The actress previously married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018, announcing their separation in November 2021.