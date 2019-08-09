Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Photos Resurge Nose Job Rumors Despite Contour Revelation

Rumors continue to swirl over whether Khloé Kardashian had a nose job or not, and now her latest photos are sparking even more question. Kardashian took to Instagram this week to promote her KoKo Kollection, but the look of her nose is super slimming and fans swarming on whether she had a little work done or not.

View this post on Instagram The KoKo Kollection drop 3 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 8, 2019 at 5:37pm PDT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently addressed the concerned fans by revealing the new look was all because of simple contouring.

“One of my favorite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a little bit because … in person, and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks so different,” she said in a makeup tutorial video she did. “So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!”

The 35-year-old mom continued to say, “Now this is basically nose contouring for dummies,” while proceeding to show the audience how she uses her matte palette to give certain facial features a more slimming look. In this case, her nose.

Last month, the Revenge Body star insisted that she has not got under the knife, but fans seem to think otherwise.

One commenter wrote, “Who the hell is that ? Not your face for sure,” while someone else pointed out how different she looked, posting, “You look so different.”

For now, according to Kardashian, she has not had any surgery done to her nose whatsoever, but that’s not good enough for fans as they continue to speculate.

In the meantime, Kardashian and her younger sister Kylie Jenner just pushed out a video of them getting drunk and doing their makeup! The two opened up a few bottles of Don Julio 1942 and ended up taking 18 shots total between the two of them.

A few of their closest friends and family stopped by including Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Corey Gamble and Malika Haqq. The two started with 5 shots before diving into their makeup — needless to say, they became easily distracted as each shot went by. They did however look like they were having fun and others seemed to enjoy watching them shoot the video.