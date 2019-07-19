Khloe Kardashian Speaks out About Nose Job Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out against rumors that claim she had a nose job. In recent months, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked discussion among fans that she may have had some cosmetic surgery done. According to Hollywood Life, after she appeared on Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser back in May, fans had questions about her nose.

“What in the KrisJenner happen to Khloe’s nose? Girl….u did not need more plastic surgery…love thy beautiful self!” on fan tweeted.

That wasn’t the only mention of a potential nose job. Fans across all social media outlets scurried to question if Kardashian had gone under the knife. Now, she’s opening up that she gets a little excited when doing her makeup from time-to-time, revealing in the video below done with Vogue, that it’s nothing more than nose contouring.

“One of my favorite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a little bit because … in person, and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks so different. So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!” the 35-year-old mom revealed.

“Now this is basically nose contouring for dummies,” she said while proceeding to show the audience how she uses her matte palette to give certain facial features a more slimming look.

The entire video features the Revenge Body star’s morning facial routine, from moisturizing to contouring.

Kardashian continued to explain that her older sister Kim Kardashian, 38, is one of few who are able to tell which makeup artist dressed her face that day.

“Kim loves to play this game where she guesses who did my makeup that day,” Kardashian said. “Because everyone has their own technique, and I do know that some people make my face look different.”

“I think that’s really cool, I mean it doesn’t offend me, i think it’s just what makeup is supposed to do,” she added.

Kardashian looks as good as ever these days, considering all that she’s been through since the new year kicked off — and in the last year or so really. She bounced from one cheating scandal — just hours before giving birth to her firstborn, True — when the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating, to another. Less than a year later, Thompson was caught messing around again, except this time it was a little more close to home when he locked lips with Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Since then, the new mommy has held it together and focused on her healing process, all while looking more beautiful than ever!