How Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Feeling Following Tristan Thompson’s Apology for Maralee Nichols Drama

Tristan Thompson recently issued a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for the relationship drama with Maralee Nichols, and we now have an idea of how the reality TV star is feeling. “Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.”

In December, Nichols gave birth to a baby boy. It had been previously reported that she and Thompson had a romantic connection while he was still dating Kardashian, and it has since been confirmed that he is the father of her baby. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the NBA star wrote in an Instagram Stories post on Monday. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In a separate post, Thompson lamented how things transpired between himself and Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” Kardashian has not publicly addressed Thompson’s apology, but the insider tells Us Weekly that she’s “staying strong” for her daughter, True, whom she shares with the Sacramento Kings player. The source added, “Her family and best friends are really her biggest support system.”

Kardashian endured a public cheating scandal with Thompson, as he was alleged to have been cheating on her in 2017, and then again after their daughter was born. The second cheating scandal saw Thompson alleged to be having an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend for many years. Woods, however, denied that she had an affair with Thompson, telling Jade Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show that she was partying with friends and ended up at Thompson’s house but did not have a sexual encounter with him.

Kardashian and Thompson eventually rekindled their romance and began dating again. Earlier this year the pair were reported to have split up again after it was alleged that Thompson cheated. One of the basketball player’s alleged ex’s, Sydney Chase, claimed that they had a sexual relationship while he was with Kardashian. Thompson has either denied or not acknowledged many of the past cheating allegations.