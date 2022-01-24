‘Big Brother’ Star Whitney Williams Says She Was ‘Love Bombed’ by ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Star

Big Brother‘s Whitney Williams is spilling the tea on her past relationship with Too Hot to Handle Season 3 star Gerrie Labuschagne. The Season 23 alum accused the Netflix star of having “love bombed” her during their hot and heavy relationship, which started in 2020 when the rugby player reached out to her on TikTok.

After posting a video about being single as a single mom of two boys while also working as an entrepreneur, Williams told Us Weekly she heard from Labuschagne. The two began talking sometimes for “12 hours a day” on the phone or FaceTime, even falling asleep on the phone together. “Now I feel like it was all bulls—,” she revealed.

During their two-year relationship, Labuschagne lived in Japan, but it didn’t stop the two lovebirds from getting serious fast. Williams shared in TikToks about their relationship that Labuschagne even sent her a ring and told her two young sons he wanted to marry their mom. Just “a couple of weeks” after Labuschagne proposed to Williams in November 2020, the two split, and just a month later, the athlete began filming Too Hot to Handle.

Upon wrapping the Netflix dating show, Labuschagne FaceTimed Williams again in February 2021. “He was, like, in his bathtub, and he just wrapped up filming and a girl walked in the room, and I heard a girl’s voice and he got this, like, panicked look on his face,” the reality personality claimed. “He hung up the phone really quick.”

After more ups and downs between the couple and Williams’ time on Big Brother during summer 2021, the couple called things off for good in November 2021 after she saw Labuschagne partying. Williams now thinks she was misled and manipulated by Labuschagne, telling the magazine, “He got me. He love bombed the s— out of me. He said all the things that I wanted to hear because I was a single mom.”

After watching an episode of Too Hot to Handle in which Labuschagne said his way of getting attention from women was pretending he wanted to settle down and have a family, Williams said she felt betrayed. “I’d been single for four years at that point – my ex left me when I was eight months pregnant. Hearing somebody tell me all these wonderful things in and this, like, extravagant lifestyle and story and, like, these things that we could potentially have together, I just fell for it immediately,” she said. “I felt like it was love bombing and he was just lying and saying all the right things to get me to be interested in him.”