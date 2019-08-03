Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Being ‘Very Wary’ Interviewing Jordyn Woods Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Although Jordyn Woods‘ episode of Red Table Talk helped put Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook talk show on the map in March, the interview almost did not happen. On Friday, Smith revealed she was “very wary” about doing the interview, noting that she felt too close to Woods. She even turned to husband Will Smith for advice.

“To be honest with you, I was very wary because I didn’t think I could do her justice because I am so close to her and I’m so new,” Smith told an audience at a London screening of her show, reports E! News.

She then turned to Will for advice. “I was like, ‘Will, she’s got one f– shot. I can’t f– this up. There has to be somebody else that can do this,’” she recalled.

However, Smith realized that she was the only one who could help Woods, a close family friend, tell her side of the story.

“I was like, ‘Alright, we gotta go to the table… She has to have an opportunity to speak her peace,’” she said.

The Gotham actress said she felt it was important to “keep my heart in it” because Woods is so close to the family. But even as a newcomer to interviews, Smith knew she had to be objective.

“I had to keep my heart in it that way but then I also had to have an objective point of view,” Smith said. “I had to be able to see from every angle and that was tough…It was a deep learning experience for me, especially the responsibility.”

In February, Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson after reports he kissed Woods, a close friend of Kylie Jenner, at a house party. Woods went to Smith for a chance to tell her side of the story, strongly denying that her relationship with Thompson went beyond a kiss. She denied ever having sex with the NBA player or giving Thompson a lap dance at the party.

Woods did admit to drinking and realizing early on that she should not have been there.

“We’re all dancing and we’re all drinking and enjoying time, and I’m not thinking ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ and that’s my first step where I went wrong and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child,” Woods said. “I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

Woods admitted to kissing Thompson, but said there was “no making out.”

“On the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips,” Woods said. “No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

The Woods episode has more than 33 million views since it was published.

The interview only quickened Woods being forced out of the Kardashian family sphere. She moved out of Jenner’s house, and Jenner ended their friendship. Still, Woods recently told Cosmopolitan U.K. she still hoped she could repair her friendship with Jenner.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods said. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

