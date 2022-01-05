Kim Kardashian Sends Message of Support to Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Maralee Nichols Drama

Kim Kardashian is showing her support for little sister Khloé Kardashian after Tristan Thompson released a public apology for his latest paternity scandal. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made it clear her family comes first Tuesday with an Instagram post from a Sing 2 event featuring Khloé, who can be seen holding 3-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Thompson, in her arms.

The post also included three of the four of Kardashian’s kids with estranged husband Kanye West – daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Chicago – but it looks like 2-year-old son Psalm stayed home from the event. Kardashian captioned the sweet family photos with a simple infinity symbol, which Khloé echoed in her response to the post. Fans picked up on the subtle show of support, with one person commenting, “Who needs Tristan at this point?” and another chiming in that they were “Team Khloe!!”

The Skims founder’s post comes just one day after the Sacramento Kings player announced publicly on Instagram that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, who was born on Dec. 1 after Thompson and the fitness coach hooked up on his birthday in March – when Thompson was still with Khloé.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 3. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued with a direct message for Khloé, who reportedly called things off with the NBA player in June but has continued to co-parent alongside him. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The Good American co-founder also found support from ex-husband Lamar Odom after Thompson’s apology was made public. The former athlete commented on a Facebook news story about the development, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”