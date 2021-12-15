Tristan Thompson Makes Big Admission in Ongoing Paternity Case

Sacramento Kings player Tristan Thompson admitted to having a “sporadic” sexual relationship with Maralee Nichols, his former personal trainer who is suing Thompson for child support and other fees. Nichols claims Thompson is the father of her son, who was born on Dec. 1. The paternity of the child has not been established yet, and Thompson denies he is the father.

In court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Thompson admitted to talking to Nichols over Snapchat when they discussed where they would meet for sex. He said they first met in late November or early December 2020 at someone’s home. The relationship started off cautiously, and Thompson said he “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.” However, Thompson denied having sex with Nichols in California. He believes the “only” possible date of conception could be March 13, 2021, but Nichols has said the child was conceived in April, according to the documents, reports PEOPLE.

Thompson said his relationship with Nichols was “based on sex only.” They “did not have a serious ongoing relationship” and only saw each other “sporadically” between December 2020 and March 13, Thompson claimed. Nichols told him she “had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

The two never dated in “the traditional sense at any time” during their relationship, Thompson wrote. “There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used,” he added. He also claimed the Snapchat messages sent between him and Nichols that leaked to the public in other court documents were faked. They only communicated through Snapchat to discuss where they would meet for sex, Thompson claimed. In documents Nichols filed earlier this month, she referenced messages in which Thompson claimed he was retiring so he wouldn’t be able to afford support and he allegedly suggested she get an abortion.

In other court documents, Thompson has asked the case to be handled in Texas instead of California, where the court could order him to pay higher child support if he is proven to be the father. Although Nichols now lives in California, Thompson noted that she still owns property in Texas, reports Radar Online. Nichols has disputed this demand, noting that neither she nor Thompson lives in Texas. In one of her documents, Nichols claimed Thompson once offered her $75,000 to stay quiet.

During the time Thompson admits he was sporadically meeting with Nichols, he was still publicly dating Khloe Kardashian. Thompson and Kardashian had an on-again, off-again relationship before splitting for good in June. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter True. Thompson also shares 4-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig.