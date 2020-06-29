Khloe Kardashian Goes Fully Brunette in New 'Birthday Glam' Photo

✖

Khloé Kardashian has returned to her brunette roots! As she celebrated her 36th birthday with an elaborate party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted the darkest look she's sported in quite a while, saying it was giving her "a little something" the blonde hasn't.

Calling the long brunette locks her "birthday glam," Kardashian promised to share more party photos later Monday before commenting on the new 'do. "Btw... I’m loving my brown hair," she wrote. "I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now."

The change clearly went over well with those close to her, with bestie Khadijah Haqq commenting, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE you brown." Olivia Pierson added, "BIRTHDAY GIRL IS STUNNING! I hope you had the best partayyyyyy & you’re not too hungover." Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban seemed to zero in on the massive diamond ring on the Good American founder's left ring finger, commenting, "Does that [ring] come with [sunglasses]? blinded by the light!"

Another person who seemed struck by the change was Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 2-year-old True Thompson. The NBA player commented a series of heart, heart-eyed and fire emojis, showing his approval of the look. The former couple has had their ups and downs, splitting in February 2019 after Thompson allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, but have been the subject of recent reconciliation rumors after discussing having another child together on the most recent season of KUWTK.

Kardashian's party, which was thrown for her by sister Kylie Jenner and featured everything from a blow-up slide that looked like the birthday girl's face to cardboard cut-outs and pillows of her likeness, came just one day after Thompson continued to stoke rumours of a reconciliation with his ex by posting a gushing birthday message to the mother of his youngest child.

"I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he wrote alongside a trampoline selfie with the mother-daughter duo. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday [Khloé]."