Khloe Kardashian Perfectly Claps Back at Fan Asking Why She Looks So Different

✖

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is changing things up, and some fans were shocked by the new hairdo. Many asked her why she looked "so different," inspiring Kardashian to deliver the perfect shut-down response. The 35-year-old has been at the center of rumors while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, including speculation that she was pregnant again.

Last week, Kardashian showed off a new, darker blonde hairdo, alongside the Instagram caption, "Location: under b—s skiiiinnnnn." One commenter asked why she looked "so different." "From my weekly face transplant clearly," Kardashian wrote back, notes E! News. Most fans loved that response, including one follower who simply wrote "CLAP BACK! Ugh! Love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 22, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

For the most part, the photo was showered with love from Kardashian's friends and family. "My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW!!!" her mother, Kris Jenner, wrote, alongside a set of heart-eyes emojis. "Wowza," florist Jeff Leatham wrote. "Hello Gorgeous - there you are again stunning as usual!!! Beautiful inside and out boo boo!!"

Kardashian did not let any criticism get in the way of her posting another photo with the darker hair color. On Thursday, she shared new photos with her hair straightened, along with a video of her making faces for the camera. "The Mondayest Thursday ever," she wrote. "You look gorgeous as always," one fan wrote back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 28, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT

While Kardashian might be able to simply shrug off criticism about her hair color, there was one rumor earlier this month she had to take a strong stand on. There were rumors in early May that she was pregnant with a child and the father was True Thompson, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her 2-year-old daughter True. The rumor began after fans noticed that most of the photos Kardashian was sharing on Instagram during the pandemic were old pictures. If she did share a new photo, it was cropped to not show her stomach. Kardashian called these rumors "sick" and was disgusted to see people speculate about "my uterus."

"The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!" Kardashian wrote in one tweet. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. ...Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."