Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Ex Tristan Thompson on Father's Day

Despite their rather rough past and rocky relationship, Khloé Kardashian still highlighted her ex Tristan Thompson on Father's Day. In a sweet post on her Instagram stories, both Thompson and their daughter True are twinning in camo outfits as both smile for the picture."Happy Father's Day! You two are definitely twins," she wrote according to PEOPLE.

Along with Thompson, she also wished her own dad, Robert Kardashian and her brother Rob Kardashian a Happy Father's Day as well. She also highlighted Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick and Travis Scott. Kardashian wasn't the only one to wish the NBA player a Happy Father's Day either. Her mom, Kris Jenner, took to social media to highlight all the special dad's in their lives. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives!" she wrote. "Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay."

Things haven't been smooth for Kardashian and Thompson over the last few years. Initially, he was caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star right around the time of True's birth. After the two tried to repair their relationship, he cheated once again but this time with a close family friend: Jordyn Woods. However, now, despite what they've been through, the pair have discussed potentially having a second child together.

"The lockdown made them closer," an insider told the outlet. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.," also adding that "Klhoé and Tristan are great co-parents" and "they also really like each other."

"Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloé is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloé would get back with him," the source added. "She isn't dating anyone else." According to other sources who spoke with InTouch Weekly, Kardashian "really believes" that Thompson has "changed." However, that being said, its said that she's still very concerned on how the public might react if they do get back together. The insider said they "have been trying to work their [differences] out for a while now," adding that "Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn't want to hear everyone's opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc. — and she reads everything."