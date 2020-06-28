Tristan Thompson Admits He 'Loves' Khloe Kardashian in Heartwarming Birthday Tribute

✖

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday on Saturday and got a special birthday wish from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers player said he "loves" Kardashian in a post accompanied by a recent picture with their daughter, True Thompson. The former couple has remained close for their daughter, despite their messy break-up in February 2019.

In his Instagram post Saturday, Thompson said he is "wise enough now" to understand that when Kardashian entered his life, it was to "show me just what it means to be an incredible person." Thompson appreciates "how I am able to learn from and grow because of you." He continued. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama." In the end, he wished Kardashian a happy birthday.

Kardashian also received birthday wishes from her family members on Instagram. Big sister Kim Kardashian shared an intimate behind the scenes picture and called her sister a "beautiful soul." She thanked Kardashian for "always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever!"

Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner shared a long tribute to her daughter, calling her an "amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True." Jenner said she is "beyond proud" of Kardashian. "Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart," Jenner added. "I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you."

Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, days after videos of Thompson allegedly cheating on her with other women surfaced. In February 2019, they broke up for good when Kardashian learned that Jordyn Woods kissed him at a house party he hosted. The two have remained close for True though. On Father's Day, Kardashian shared a photo of Thompson with their daughter on her Instagram Story, adding "Happy Father's Day! You two are definitely twins."

In November, a source told PEOPLE Thompson still tries to "date" Kardashian, but she is not interested in rekindling a romantic relationship. "It's hard not to admire Khloe," the source said at the time. "She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past."