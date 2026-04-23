Alex Trebek’s Daughter Shares ‘Bittersweet’ Moment After Visiting ‘Jeopardy!’ Set

Alex Trebek‘s daughter is taking a walk down memory lane with a visit to the Jeopardy! set.

Nicky Trebek, who worked behind the scenes of the iconic game show for years, took to Instagram on April 13 to share moments from her “bittersweet” visit to her “old stomping grounds” as she reminisced on old times.

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CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)



“Visited my old stomping grounds today. Bittersweet moments and a lot of memories,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a photo of her standing in front of the “Alex Trebek Stage” sign on set, erected following the longtime host’s death in 2020 of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Had a lovely Lunch at the executive dining room with the President of Gameshows, my friend @suzanneprete, and had to take a gander at Dad’s memorial plaque. Whew, a lot for a Monday,” Nicky continued, adding, “Missing you always Dad. Love you!”

Nicky was adopted by Alex when she was just 6 years old, as he married her mother, Elaine Callei, in 1974. The couple split in 1981, and Alex would go on to marry Jean Currivan in 1990. After tying the knot, Alex and Jean were inseparable for the 30 years leading up to his death, welcoming son Matthew and daughter Emily during their marriage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: (L-R) Jean Trebek, Nicky Trebek and Brad Rutter attend PanCAN PurpleStride: The Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In March 2021, Nicky told Entertainment Tonight that following her father’s death, she’d been focused on “getting involved in as many things as possible that he had started. That seems to just give me a purpose.”

“When I think of my dad, I think of the word gracious. And I want everybody to know how gracious he was and how each and every letter meant something to him,” she added at the time. “I swear to you, there is not one of those things where there is a copy of his signature.”

Remembering how her father would go through boxes of fan letters every week, Nicky said, “He’d unpack them. He’d sign everything. That’s what made him feel good. At his desk, signing everything and making sure each person got an answer to their question, to their hope, to their plea. … And that is his legacy — the way he treated his fans.”

