Khloé Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors With Star of NSFW Netflix Series

Khloé Kardashian is sparking new romance rumors as she was spotted cozying up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone while attending Milan Fashion Week over the weekend. The Kardashians star made her way overseas to support sister Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration over the weekend, sitting beside the Italian actor in the front row of Saturday's fashion show.

Morrone later posed in an embrace with the Good American co-founder for a steamy photo he posted to his Instagram Story, and the pair was spotted cozying up at an after-party for Dolce in a crowded club. Khloé hasn't posted any photos of Morrone on her own social media profile, but fans were rooting for her to find some kind of new romance as her troubled relationship with Tristan Thompson played out on Thursday's Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

(Photo: Michele Morrone)

In the premiere, Khloé welcomed her second child with the NBA player during a difficult time in her life, having found out that Thompson had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols just days after she and the athlete had gone through with an embryo transfer in order to have a second child via a surrogate. It was a decision Thompson encouraged Khloé to make, despite knowing about his child with Nichols before the transfer.

Following the episode, Khloé thanked fans for their support on social media. "I love you! I'm so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..As hesitant as I was to look, I'm so grateful that I did!" she wrote. "I've never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding. Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all."