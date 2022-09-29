Khloe Kardashian Shows off Medical Receipts of Brain Trauma Caused by Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Khloé Kardashian is feeling the effects of her ongoing relationship drama with Tristan Thompson... literally. As TMZ reported, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé got her brain scanned at Kendall Jenner's urging. The doctor then determined that the trauma in Khloé's life has affected her brain.

Kendall set Khloé up with Dr. Daniel Amen so that he could take a scan of her brain. As seen in the episode, Khloé laid down in a machine that took the scan and later learned her results. Dr. Amen explained that he could tell that Khloé's brain had been through a significant amount of physical trauma. In turn, she said that when she was a teenager, she went head-first through a car windshield, which would explain that. But, there was a little more to it.

When the doctor showed her other parts of the scan, he said, "You worry and you can be anxious and you've had trauma. Do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma." Khloé and Dr. Amen later spoke privately about the results even further. He asked her why she had checked off that she experienced "past trauma," as The Sun noted. Khloé first explained that she dealt with the loss of her father when she was 19 years old. Then, she got into all of the relationship issues that she has experienced in the past. She opened up about the end of her relationship with her ex-husband Lamar Odom and the more recent events that she's experienced with Thompson.

"My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant and then he just had a baby with somebody else while we were together that I found out," Khloé said. "And all these things I find out about from social media myself so it's pretty traumatic." Dr. Amen asked her how she manages to work through all of this trauma, to which she replied that her family has been her greatest support system during this time.

In the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé spoke at length about the situation concerning Thompson. Just as she related to Dr. Amen, she explained that Thompson fathered a child with another woman while they were in a relationship. She also revealed during the episode that she learned this heartbreaking news days after they went through an embryo transfer so that they could have another child of their own via surrogate.