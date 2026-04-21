CNN Correspondent Announces Exit After More Than 20 Years

CNN’s Stephanie Elam will be exiting the network after more than 20 years as a correspondent.

Elam, who has worked in recent years as a Los Angeles-based correspondent for the network, confirmed in a statement to Variety on April 10 that she would be stepping away, saying farewell in a broadcast on Friday.

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“For more than 20 years I’ve been in the CNN orbit developing and delivering news stories on everything from the environment and entertainment to business and breaking news of all kinds,” she said in her initial statement. “I’m so proud of my CNN career. Live or taped, writing packages or doing a show-and-tell, I’ve done it all — and having a front row seat to document history has been a gift.”

Elam first worked as a New York-based business news correspondent for CNN from 2003 to 2011, also reporting for HLN and CNN International. After moving to KNBC for a few years, she rejoined CNN in 2013.

During her stints at CNN, Elam has covered everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to market crashes and natural disasters, also jumping into the Hollywood world for awards show coverage, red carpet interviews and celebrity news.

“Stephanie brought clarity, credibility, and heart to every story she touched over her two decades at CNN. Her versatility and natural ability to connect with audiences made her a trusted voice and a valued colleague,” CNN said in a statement to Variety. “We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her continued success in her next chapter.”

Stephanie Elam at the 50th Annual Gracie Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Elam isn’t the only CNN personality to say goodbye recently, with Early Start host Rahel Solomon announcing in March that she would be departing the network.

“I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN. More to come on what’s next for me…But I’m really excited about this next chapter,” she said on the air at the time, adding, “We have covered some major breaking news during our hours, and I am so proud to have worked alongside you. To the larger team here at CNN, I’m going to be cheering you on. I look forward to watching. It has been such an honor.”