‘Unexpected’ Star Arrested on Multiple Charges

Falen Vaughn, the mother of Unexpected star Bella Vaughn, was arrested earlier this week.

TMZ reported that Falen has been charged with disorderly conduct and disrupting governmental operations following her run-in with law enforcement on Monday in Arkansas.

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Both charges are misdemeanors. Although Falen was booked at the Crawford County Jail, she was released shortly after. She is due in court on June 8.

Falen appeared on Unexpected alongside her daughter, Bella.

Falen’s arrest occurred just days after fellow Unexpected star Anthony Vanelli, the ex of Rilah Ferrer, was sentenced to four years in prison after violating the terms of his probation. He was arrested in 2023 after he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend multiple times.

At the time of his arrest, Vanelli’s mother told law enforcement that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He was initially found not competent to stand trial and was sent to a treatment facility.

In November, Vanelli was deemed “competent to proceed” and was resentenced after he was found guilty of the stabbing. He was credited with 918 days for his time served in the treatment facility and was released.

Although he was ordered to enter a treatment facility, Vanelli was arrested less than a week after he was transferred from police custody. He was charged with “violation of probation/community control/summons” for failing to remain enrolled in the treatment facility’s program.

Reports revealed that Vanelli only lasted one day at the facility before he was discharged for “displaying aggressive behavior towards staff and other clients.”

It has been recommended that Vanelli be sent to prison until he completes a mental health evaluation. If he is “deemed incompetent,” Vanelli will be placed in a long-term health institution.

“The offender poses a threat to himself and the community,” the court recommendation reads. “The offender has proven that he is in need of a stricter form of treatment as evident by his unpredictable behavior that led to his unsuccessful discharge from the Crossroads Program.”

During the resentencing, the judge gave Vanelli 51 months and 11 days in a Florida prison. He also received credit for the 99 days he already served.



