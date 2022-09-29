Khloe Kardashian's Sisters Express Concern Over Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Khloé Kardashian has been put through the wringer thanks to her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé's sisters even expressed their concern over her well-being due to everything that has been going on in her personal life, per Us Weekly. As Kim Kardashian relayed to Khloé, both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner worried that Khloé was going through a significant weight loss amid the relationship drama.

Kim discussed the tricky subject with her sister in the episode, telling her, "You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie — not that I'm trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you're really skinny." Khloé was a bit surprised and replied, "What?" Kim continued to share how she defended Khloé to the Jenners, saying, "I said, 'I think she's a bit stressed.'"

At that point, Khloé expressed shock that even Kendall, "the model," shared concerns about her weight. Kim explained that she tried to assuage the issue to their younger sisters, "I said, 'You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I'm telling you, she's fine.'" Stressed would be an understatement considering everything that Khloé has been through. The Good American founder even said as much as she spoke about the matter to Kim and to the audience via a confessional. As Khloe said, "It's a lot." For the reality star, she deals with these issues by isolating herself, explaining to Kim that she likes to "deal with things on my own and everyone has problems. … You just gotta deal with that."

In the previous episode, Khloé's relationship drama with Thompson was the main issue at hand. As fans know, Thompson fathered a child with another woman while he was in a relationship with Khloé. When she found out the news, she told Kim that she recently went through with an embryo transfer in order to have another child with the basketball player via surrogate. While the situation was understandably hard for her to navigate, she was able to look on the bright side once her son was born.

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," Khloé said in a confessional, per PEOPLE. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."