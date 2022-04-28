Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Images Fans Have Wondered About for Months

✖

Kim Kardashian is owning up to a major Photoshop controversy, but not the one that is currently on peoples' minds. Amid allegations that she edited out her bellybutton from a recent social media post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the months-long accusations that she Photoshopped Khloe Kardashian's daughter True into images from their December family trip to Disneyland.

Buzz about the images first began back in December when both Kardashian and Khloe shared images from their New Year's Eve trip to Disneyland with their family. At the time, rumors swarmed that the toddler in the photos alongside Kardashian's daughter Chicago was not in fact True, but rather Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, with True's face Photoshopped onto the image. Addressing the speculation on Wednesday, Kardashian confirmed the rumors, explaining that while she initially planned to share the photos in their original form, Jenner requested that she didn't.

"I asked [Kylie Jenner] if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matches perfectly," she wrote, adding that "it wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team! I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time."

Kardashian's comments came after discussion about the images regained traction earlier this month when Khloe used her Instagram Story to document True's fourth birthday fun, which included what she dubbed her daughter's "first time to Disneyland." Many followers of the KarJenner clan were quick to point out those December photos.

After a Twitter user shared side-by-side photos of Kardashian's December post and Khloe's April Instagram Story, writing, "the people have questions," Kardashian seemed to confirm Photoshop was involved, Khloe seemingly confirmed the images were edited. Responding to the tweet in mid-April, she wrote, "Welllppp I f-ed this one up. Anyways..... let's focus on something else," going on to promote the family's new Hulu series The Kardashians.