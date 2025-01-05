Khloé Kardashian Reveals Big New Project

Khloe Kardashian is getting personal. The Good American founder is gearing up for the release of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, and she’s bringing on a familiar face for her debut episode. Kardashian will be sitting down with Scott Disick, the former boyfriend of her sister Kourtney, and father of Khloe’s three nieces and nephews. Their rollercoaster relationship took center stage on Keeping Up with the Kardashians before Khloe and Disick finally buried the hatchet. The two are now best friends, even sometimes to the detriment of her relationship with Kourtney.

“Only 4 days until my podcast premieres! The first episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, with the Lord, @scottdisick, is coming January 8” the mother of two captioned a post to X, formerly Twitter. The post featured her with Disick recording while sitting on a white sofa.

Khloe and Disick’s love affair was captured in an episode of the family’s Hulu reality series where they celebrated his 40th birthday. “When we first met, you and I definitely had tension, but I really think it’s the most genuine, real relationship,” Khloe said during a toast. “It didn’t start fake, it didn’t start forced. I was really just, like, determined to not like you, and, like, you came into my townhouse and took up my space, and I was like, ‘This guy, get out of our little place,’ and now I love you genuinely.”

According to Cosmopolitan, each episode of the podcast will be released exclusively on X for 24 hours. After the 24-hour exclusivity window, the podcast will be made available on other streaming platforms. Dear Media is the distribution hub for the show.

Other famous faces, including Kourtney, will make appearances. On Purpose podcast host, Jay Shetty, as well as Mel Robbins, author and host of The Mel Robbins Podcast are also guests.

“This podcast will allow me to explore so many powerful topics, like love, healing and happiness, and X is the perfect platform to share my curiosity and wonder,” Khloe said in part about her new venture.