Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Kim Kardashian's Judgmental Post

✖

Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to call her sister out on being judgmental. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star trolled big sis Kim Kardashian amid their self-proclaimed "sister boot camp" after spending time together in the Turks and Caicos, calling out her recent diet change on her Instagram Story Tuesday. After announcing in January that she would be eating a plant-based diet and doing two workouts a day for 30 days, the KKW Beauty founder shared a meme on her Story with a very skeptical-looking photo of herself.

"Me judging people who aren't plant based!!! JK I don't judge JK I do," she wrote alongside the picture. Khloé shared her sister's meme on her own Story, writing, "Listen cutie pie, you've been plant-based for a few months. Calm down, we are trying to catch up." Kim told a fan in February 2020 that she was living on a "mostly plant-based" diet, but appears to have made even more of a shift over the last year. It's clear Khloé is just messing with her sister with her latest comment, as the two have been gassing each other up on Instagram as of late. When Kim shared a photo of herself posing on a balcony railing in a bikini, her little sister commented, "I wish I was that balcony."

The Kardashian family is preparing for the 20th and final season of KUWTK on E!, which premieres March 18, after announcing in September their show would be coming to an end after this final season. The family isn't taking a step back from the spotlight, however, revealing in December that they signed a deal with Hulu. Kim poked fun at her history of breaking down on the show while sharing the finale season trailer last month, joking, "I wouldn’t leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s (sic) premiering March 18th on E!" In the trailer, the family gets emotional while discussing the show's impact on their lives. "Did we make the right decision by walking away?" mom Kris Jenner asks before the trailer's end.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the final season after reports that Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are preparing for divorce after a tumultuous year in their relationship. The couple has not discussed directly the speculation that they plan to separate, but the rapper has remained in Wyoming for much of the pandemic while Kim attends to their four children in Los Angeles.